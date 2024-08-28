Reader’s Opinion | Cutting Yle’s funding won’t bring a single euro to the state economy

Reader’s opinion|The company is financed by a separate tax, the income of more than half a billion euros cannot be used for other purposes.

Of course it is it’s a pity that the MP Matias Marttinen The parliamentary working group led by (kok) reached a consensus on the proposed amendments to Yleisradio in early summer. On the other hand, information leaked to the media suggests that the working group’s discussions have gone astray.

It is alarming that Marttinen also justifies the funding cuts with the state finances. “When austerity measures are implemented everywhere else in the public economy, it is quite justified to assume that Yleisradio, as a public company, must also participate in these measures”, he said recently in an interview with Ilta-Sanomie (15.8.).

Every member of parliament should know that cutting Yle’s funding will not bring a single euro to the state finances. The company is financed by a separate tax, the income of more than half a billion euros cannot be used for other purposes.

Waiver of index increases and reduction of Yle tax is also justified by easing the tax burden on citizens. The Yle tax is currently a maximum of 163 euros per year. Reducing it by a couple of tens does not significantly affect anyone’s burden, while at the same time hundreds of thousands of Finns are punished by cutting their housing benefits by hundreds a month – and this is just one example.

It seems that the main purpose of some members of the working group has not been to solve Yleisradio’s issues, but to please their own voters. Of these, perhaps not everyone understands the nature of the Yle tax, and therefore it is easy to be guilty of populist politicking in the working group.

Talk of austerity talks obscures the ideological and political nature of Yle’s cuts. The leading government parties obviously consciously want to narrow down the operation of the public service. It’s a stubborn goal in a world where commercially funded news media is concentrated in fewer and fewer hands and offers the public increasingly narrower content. The public suffers the most from Yle’s cuts, whose opportunities for multi-valued access to information weaken.

According to the board’s program, the working group was supposed to specify Yleisradio’s tasks and evaluate Yleisradio’s financing, its relationship with commercial media and the need for changes in the law concerning the company. In the public eye, all attention is unfortunately focused on finance. Much more important questions would be how to develop the company’s mission statement in the digital world and how to calm the strained relations between it and commercial media.

The goal of the board’s program is also to strengthen Yleisradio’s independence and editorial neutrality. The working group’s desire to cut Yle’s funding unfortunately does not contribute to this goal at all.

Heikki Hellman

docent, media policy researcher, Lohja

