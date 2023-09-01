Reader’s Opinion | Cutting off the poorest erodes human rights

The state of the state economy does not weaken the binding nature of human rights treaties.

Ministry of Finance the recent budget proposal targets the poorest people with significant cuts. The combined effects of the weakening, for example, on the livelihoods of the lowest-income families with children, part-time workers and caregivers would be dramatic.

Social security and an adequate livelihood are human rights that are protected in international agreements and the Finnish constitution for a compelling reason. Sustenance is an essential basic condition for a dignified life and its protection cannot depend on the will of an individual government.

The core areas of human rights are valid in all circumstances. The state of the state economy does not weaken the binding nature of human rights treaties. Surgery may be done, but human rights obligations determine the boundary conditions of surgery policy: where and how surgery can be done.

First, the government must ensure that the cuts do not disproportionately weaken the rights of people who are already in the most vulnerable position. Second, it must ensure that the minimum level of each human right is realized for everyone.

The government must take its human rights obligations seriously and assess in advance the effects of social security reductions on different groups of people. Austerity measures that undermine human rights increase inequality and exclusion. They will also be expensive in terms of state finances in the future.

Heli Markkula

head of economic and social rights work

Anna Salmivaara

expert in economic and social rights

Human Rights Association

