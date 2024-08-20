Reader’s Opinion | Cuts to social security are making it harder for many people to survive

Reader’s opinion|Surgeries increase both costs and human suffering.

Recent ones social security cuts not only challenge the most vulnerable people, but also families with children and working people to survive in everyday life. For example, cuts to the child increase in housing allowance and unemployment insurance often overlap with the same individuals or families, and also contribute to increasing family poverty with children.

Earlier with the protection part of the unemployment benefit in use, a person could earn a maximum of 300 euros per month without it affecting the unemployment benefit granted. For example, with the help of small gigs, a person was able to improve his financial situation. Now the protective part has been removed and it is taken into account as income when unemployment benefits are granted. Accepting a short-term job no longer necessarily improves a person’s financial situation, but may, on the contrary, worsen it.

Part-time or short-term work can also reduce the housing allowance granted to a person or cause it to be recovered. In addition, receiving short-term work can cause interruptions and delays in the payment of unemployment benefits. This makes it difficult to plan the finances of an individual or a family and the possibility of predicting the expected income.

“ Accepting a short-term job may worsen a person’s financial situation.

Helsinki and the high rent level in the capital region, combined with social security cuts, makes it difficult for families with children and working people to cope with their housing costs. People who, before the social security cuts, were already able to cover their high housing costs compared to the rest of the country, are now in trouble.

This can be seen, among other things, in the increase in the number of large rental debts and evictions, and puts pressure on social services. For example, in the western area of ​​Helsinki, the number of referrals to social work has increased by more than 50 percent from a year ago. Financial support for rental debts is increasingly sought from the social service.

Subsidizing rent debts or arranging temporary housing are extreme and last-ditch ways to secure family housing, for example, in situations where a family with children cannot cope with organizing housing independently or with the help of their own support networks in an eviction situation.

Social security the cuts threaten to cause a significant increase in the costs of social services. Rent arrears cause growth pressure on the costs of supplementary and preventive income support. Organizing temporary housing for families with children who have become homeless as a support measure of social services is a very expensive solution for society, welfare areas and the city of Helsinki. In addition to the costs, the surgeries significantly increase human suffering.

Minna Karjalainen

leading social worker

Auri Lyly-Falk

leading social worker

City of Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.