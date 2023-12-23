Reader's Opinion | Cuts in the middle of a recession are absurd

Now resuscitation and no further operations are needed.

Fresh ones based on economic forecasts, the Finnish economy will be weaker than previously predicted in 2024. It is clear that too high interest rates and the low economic cycle globally have pushed the Finnish economy into a low economic cycle.

It is absurd if the government program calls for balancing the economy in the middle of a recession or even in a down cycle. In this situation, resuscitation and no further operations are needed! From the point of view of the Finnish economy, it is not next year's budget that is essential, but the balance of the budget for the coming decades. That structural deficit.

What would investing in the future sound like, such as investing in families with children, immigrants, education or research and development? In connection with investments, future cuts must be agreed upon in better economic conditions. Such investments pay for themselves.

Jukka Koskenranta

master's degree in engineering, Espoo

