Sunday, December 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader's Opinion | Cuts in the middle of a recession are absurd

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | Cuts in the middle of a recession are absurd

Now resuscitation and no further operations are needed.

Fresh ones based on economic forecasts, the Finnish economy will be weaker than previously predicted in 2024. It is clear that too high interest rates and the low economic cycle globally have pushed the Finnish economy into a low economic cycle.

It is absurd if the government program calls for balancing the economy in the middle of a recession or even in a down cycle. In this situation, resuscitation and no further operations are needed! From the point of view of the Finnish economy, it is not next year's budget that is essential, but the balance of the budget for the coming decades. That structural deficit.

What would investing in the future sound like, such as investing in families with children, immigrants, education or research and development? In connection with investments, future cuts must be agreed upon in better economic conditions. Such investments pay for themselves.

See also  Board negotiations | What do Orpo's "reform tables" really mean? This is how government negotiations are conducted in practice

Jukka Koskenranta

master's degree in engineering, Espoo

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Reader39s #Opinion #Cuts #middle #recession #absurd

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Luis Díaz was injured: Jurgen Klopp gives the first part, he is in suspense, video

Luis Díaz was injured: Jurgen Klopp gives the first part, he is in suspense, video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result