Reader’s Opinion | Cuts in government spending do not secure economic growth

Productivity and the growth of the gross national product stopped in Finland 15 years ago due to the financial crisis. This is the main reason why the national debt has grown. In recent years, this has been influenced by, among other things, the costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the surprisingly rapid rise in interest rates, and the increase in healthcare costs caused by the aging of our population.

Productivity growth is the main driver of economic growth and a factor that improves our standard of living. The increase in real wages is still based on productivity growth. Due to slow productivity growth, real wages in Finland are still roughly at the 2008 level.

Productivity growth is influenced by many factors, with industry-specific differences. According to statistics, investments in machinery and equipment as well as in research and product development have remained significantly lower in Finland compared to many of our competitor countries in relation to the gross national product after 2010.

The spending cuts proposed by the government in next year’s budget do not promote the growth of productivity and gross domestic product. The future of our welfare state is unfortunately threatened, unless our country’s government is able to maintain the conditions for continued productivity and economic growth.

In the future, the sources of productivity growth will also be good know-how, more efficient machines and operating methods, and new products. In the current situation, investments in the green transition can give many companies operating in Finland opportunities for good growth. State funding for research and product development should be increased so that the target research and product development expenditure share of four percent of the gross domestic product is reached in 2030. In order to secure economic growth, the state also needs to invest more in education.

The marginalization of young people should be prevented. Training organizers play a key role in allocating training places. The cooperation of training organizers and companies would be needed to set training goals.

There is no research-based evidence of the effects of local bargaining on productivity and economic growth. Union-specific collective agreements have enabled reasonably good productivity growth for many decades until the financial crisis. Incentive hiring methods, such as performance pay, still provide good opportunities for this, if you want to take advantage of them.

Antti Mattila

financial adviser, Porvoo

