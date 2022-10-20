Reader’s Opinion | Customers are sometimes listened to too much

My child’s counseling card was filled out both electronically and on paper.

Writing on adapting the digital system to customers’ needs (HS Opinion 16.10.) reminded me of my child’s visit to the counselor a couple of years ago. A friendly person at the counseling center recorded my child’s information in the information system, which was externally made to resemble identically the counseling card. At the end of the visit, the person spent another couple of minutes correcting the same information in the same boxes on the paper consultation card.

This is a small concrete example of when customers have been listened to even too much. The old way had not been forced to give up, but digitalization had been brought on top of it, and still half-heartedly. A large investment was spent on the user experience, which in the end was only transferred to the customer manually.

It would have been enough for me if the information had been printed at the push of a button or if it had been viewable on some electronic portal. From the point of view of social security, which is suffering from a lack of resources, that double work time could also have been used more wisely. My love for my child will not diminish without a cute drowning card.

Tarmo Savolainen

Espoo

