Reader’s Opinion | Culture keeps us alive

Reader’s opinion|Cutting off culture is a disgrace to the values ​​of the entire nation.

Medicine saves lives, culture keeps us alive. When Finland fell apart due to the corona pandemic, thousands of us learned at the latest how important culture and art are in building a meaningful life. Culture and art not only guarantee survival, but investing in them tells about the values ​​of the entire nation.

The just ended Olympics with their opening ceremony also reminded us how important it is to share a common cultural history and to involve different people in a common story. Cutting off culture is a disgrace to the values ​​of the entire nation.

Kati Huovinmaa

nonfiction writer, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.