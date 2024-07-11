Reader’s Opinion | Cultural capitals are regional centers

Reader’s opinion|Capitals of culture form a permanent network that brings together the creators and producers of their regions.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (HS 4.7.) about the importance of cultural capitals. The part about Tartu echoed the Estonian media’s criticism. On the ground, the situation looks different.

Focusing on event production forgets two important goals of the Capital of Culture Year, which have already been realized: the European networks of regions and the revitalization of provinces with culture. Capitals of culture are now regional centers. They form a permanent network that brings together creators and producers in their regions. This is an important European reinforcement of the regions, and therefore also a security factor.

In addition, in Tartu, as in Oulu, the surrounding province is included in the program. A cooperation between provinces has emerged, where remote areas make a cultural attraction factor. This would not have happened without the title year.

Oulu has the same opportunity: to be firmly attached to the network of European cultural actors, with the strength of the entire region. New relationships, markets, inspiration are born. It is essential to note that cultural policy is not only individual works, but it strengthens the economy, security, regional attraction and cultural tourism.

There is reason to wish Oulu success in strengthening its ties to Europe – it will benefit all of Finland, including the capital.

Hannele Valkeeniemi

Director, Finnish Estonian Institute

