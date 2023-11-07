Reader’s Opinion | Cozy and diverse residential areas prevent segregation

Should more quality competitions be used in the planning of residential areas than at present?

in Helsingin Sanomat there has been a lively discussion about the construction of Helsinki and especially the consideration of nature values. The threat of gang violence and the one-sidedness of the housing stock have also been highlighted.

For decades, Helsinki has handled its housing policy well, even by European standards, and can be proud of that and the international praise it has received. The residential areas have been built to be versatile, with the aim that the areas would not only have government-loaned rental houses or unregulated freely financed residential buildings, but that there would be both of these and, in addition, affordable low-rise apartments and right-of-occupancy apartments. Segregation has not been allowed to occur.

Helsinki has now decided to give up the hitas system, and the new government is ending the right-of-occupancy housing production. This is a continuation of the belief in the beatific power of the market mechanism, even if its results are not always flattering. The number of small apartments in production has been far too large in recent years, and the results are now being seen.

Excessive one-sidedness of the housing stock and, with it, segregation threatens. Helsinki’s 2016 general plan and the ambitious annual goal of 8,000 apartments have guided the planning, where pain points have arisen even by force.

Although attempts are made to take nature values ​​into account in planning, residents do not feel that the city has succeeded in this. Likewise, efficiency is often perceived as too great. The yards between the tall buildings are cramped, and the sunlight doesn’t always hit them at all. For many reasons, apartments have become small and dark, and areas have become functionally one-sided. We have drifted quite far from the realization of the ideals of urban construction. The comfort and appreciation of residential areas suffer and the resulting problems emerge.

Now, luckily, in addition to climate change, nature values ​​and building efficiency, aspects brought about by the comfortability and versatility of the areas have started to enter the discussion. Would now be the time to analyze and evaluate the areas built during the past decade and draw conclusions for future construction? Should meeting Helsinki’s growth needs be looked at from an even wider perspective than the current one? Should more quality competitions be used in the planning of residential areas than at present? Should existing trees that are important to people be taken into account even more than at present?

“ Building in the forest should not be totally avoided.

Construction is always a child of his time. In recent decades, Helsinki grew into the forests surrounding the city center. Fine residential areas were formed, which are still valued today. We live in a different time now. Building in the forest should not be totally avoided, as long as the planning is ambitious. In the current wave of pressures and the increasing threat of segregation, comfort, light and greenery should be the guiding star.

High-quality and versatile residential areas are the best way to fight against residential segregation in Helsinki.

Annukka Lindroos

architect, Helsinki

Juhani Tuuttila

Master of Science in Engineering, Helsinki

