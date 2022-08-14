Reader’s Opinion | Covering school books is not the responsibility of guardians

Not all Finnish homes necessarily have the money, time or know-how to cover books.

Primary school is built on the principle of free of charge. Various school practices are repeatedly brought up, where schools and teachers do not follow the principle of free tuition enshrined in the Basic Education Act.

Thus, at the start of the new school year, it is worth asking the question of whether homes should cover their children’s textbooks with contact plastic. Presumably, many guardians have received a message with a demand for covering the free learning material.

The problem with the covering requirement is that not all Finnish homes necessarily have the money, time or know-how to cover books. How would it feel to be the first-grader who gets to listen to the teacher scolding him for unbound school books during the first week of school?

Covering school books is not the responsibility of guardians. This fact has been understood in some Finnish schools, in others not.

Mikko Rosenberg

special class teacher, Tampere

