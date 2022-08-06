Reader’s Opinion | Counseling centers for adults could exist alongside children’s counseling centers

Counseling services for adults would guide citizens to healthy lifestyles.

Finland The first children’s clinic was founded in Helsinki a hundred years ago by Arvo Ylpö, professor of pediatrics (HS 17.7.). Over time, all Finnish children and mothers went to counseling, thanks to which diseases were detected at an early stage and they could be prevented, especially with vaccinations. The advice was intended for all families, which led to the fact that the mortality of mothers and infants in Finland has been among the lowest in the world.

Today, the most common diseases among adults in our country are cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer, where the mortality rate is high compared to other Nordic countries. Unhealthy lifestyles are considered the biggest cause of common diseases. According to a study commissioned by the Ministry of Education and Culture, little exercise caused healthcare costs to society of 3–7 billion euros in 2018 and increased costs by more than five percent per year. This means expenses of 5–10 billion euros this year.

Our country medical care is in great difficulty. The number of common diseases is increasing and they cannot be treated. International and Finnish medical associations and the World Health Organization WHO have approved exercise recommendations in 2018, which prevent, among other things, cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. Approved exercise includes brisk walking, about five kilometers per hour, at least 150 minutes a week.

The exercise recommendation is based on studies conducted more than 30 years ago, in which exercise was evaluated in interviews. According to them, about 50 percent of adults are capable of vigorous exercise for at least 150 minutes a week.

Nowadays, the speed and duration of exercise are estimated with exercise meters. They have shown that the interview recommendation clearly overestimates the amount of exercise. Several results obtained with exercise meters suggest that only 10–20 percent of healthy people and less than five percent of sick people are able to meet the current 2018 exercise recommendation. However, in the valid treatment exercise recommendation given to doctors, it is still recommended for a patient with elevated blood sugar to exercise briskly for at least 150 minutes a week. Not surprisingly, the incidence of type 2 diabetes and the number of deaths resulting from it are increasing in adults all the time.

Children’s counseling services belong to everyone. They provide instructions and measures for disease prevention and health-promoting lifestyles. Could there also be adult counseling for everyone? They would study the risk factors of common diseases and guide them to healthy lifestyles. The consultation would also ease the current difficulty and costs of healthcare. The need for doctors and nurses in adult counseling would be less and they could be replaced by other nurses.

Juhani Leppäluoto

professor emeritus

University of Oulu

