We owe it to the heroes of democracy.

When now we have heard the sad news of the Russian opposition leader To Alexei Navalny about death, wouldn't it be time for the international community to take a stand other than by taking part? Vladimir Putin the most effective blow of the election campaign showed how the ruthless dictatorship organizes against the hang-ups with the help of its mafia units, if necessary with the help of their lives.

Could Navalny be posthumously awarded the Sakharov Prize or the Nobel Peace Prize for his work for democracy? We owe something to these heroes of democracy.

Kari Hämäläinen

chief editor, retired, Savitaipale

