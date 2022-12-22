Reader’s Opinion | Could doctors make house calls?

There was a time when you could get a doctor for a home visit from municipal medical care.

HS 50 years ago was written on the site (20.12.), that “Helsinki’s hospital agency asks the people of Helsinki to limit the home visit requests of doctors on duty from 008 to serious cases of illness only. The public is asked not to order a doctor from 008 for milder cases of illness that could well be treated at a medical center.”

There was a time when you could get a doctor for a home visit from municipal medical care. Were there more doctors per population then or were people healthier then? Could such a method be revived in the current emergency room waiting time? The doctor would go around with the nurse to the patients with a stethoscope, blood pressure monitor and hand meds? It costs money, but how much could it shorten queues at the emergency room.

Seppo Kiuru

pensioner, Vantaa

