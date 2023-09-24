Reader’s Opinion | Copyright must protect creative work even in the age of artificial intelligence

At the moment, the legislation is incomplete, and therefore technology companies benefit at the expense of the creators of the creative industry.

European Union soon outline AI legislation with Europe’s first comprehensive AI regulation. In Finland, copyright related to artificial intelligence is still unresolved in the copyright legislation. Legislators must consider how artificial intelligence affects the copyrights and livelihoods of, for example, literary translators, AV translators and other creative and cultural workers. Legislation on artificial intelligence cannot conflict with legislation on copyright, and therefore the matter should be clarified.

Timo Tossavainen and Ville Hytönen wrote (HS Opinion 19.9.), that authors’ works are used to develop artificial intelligence without being paid copyright compensation for this. Writers are not alone in this matter. Machine translators are also taught with translations subject to the copyright of literary translators, text translators and av translators. At the moment, the legislation is incomplete, and therefore technology companies benefit at the expense of the creators of the creative industry.

Copyright ensures that the author receives compensation for his work regardless of where the work is used. Copyright compensation is part of the income of creators in the creative industry. Authors should have the right to decide on the use of their works for training artificial intelligence technologies and also receive compensation for it.

Copyright legislation, on the other hand, has to resolve how the copyrights of translators and other creators in the creative field are protected in the age of artificial intelligence.

Jenni Kavén

Executive Director, Association of Finnish Translators and Interpreters

Hanna Gorschelnik

executive director, Kieliasiasantitijat ry

