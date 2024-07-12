Reader’s Opinion | Continuous cultivation is a sustainable way of managing the forest

Reader’s opinion|If you really want to restore monotonous tree fields, you have to switch to using genuine continuous cultivation.

First the national inventory of wood resources (VMI) showed more than a hundred years ago what natural forests are like in Finland. A representative inventory found that two-thirds of the forests were in their natural state – they were said to be untouched by the axe.

All these and the treated stands were of different structures, most of them continuous, with the most small trees. The number of trees decreased as the size and age increased. However, this result was only published 70 years later (1991) by our forestry researchers.

In the early 1980s, we took the model of continuous cultivation specifically from natural forests. Nature had therefore studied and tested their functionality for hundreds of years. Field tests of genuine continuous cultivation and inventories repeated every ten years show that the tree stand grows 10–30 percent more than in current practice, i.e. in periodic plantation-like cultivation. At the same time, they bind more carbon, produce more valuable logs, which means money for the forest owner.

Continuously cultivated forests are also always usable for other uses in addition to wood production. They keep the forest conditions suitable for all forest species. They do not cause nature loss like clear felling, modification and felling of small trees. Continuous cultivation in swamps would avoid spoiling by drainage of water and air.

If you really want to restore monotonous tree fields, you have to switch to using genuine continuous cultivation. In order not to produce more that can be restored, continuous cultivation should be used in all areas that can be felled. The situation is, among other things, special in that the management of forests restored in this way would be more productive and in every way more affordable from the point of view of the environment than continuing to make wood fields.

Erkki Lähde

professor emeritus of forestry, Hyvinkää

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.