Reader’s Opinion | Consumers need a new electricity pricing method

The price would be variable, but not as much as in exchange electricity.

Next energy shortages and a sharp rise in electricity prices are predicted for the winter. The consumer could best combat this by reducing or even stopping the use of electricity in those moments when there is a shortage. Then electricity could be used more carefree when it is more abundantly available.

Consumer behavior would be guided by the stock market price, but it is too speculative and has no ceiling. If the resident of an electrically heated house has paid, for example, one hundred euros per month for electricity, suddenly the amount can be 2,000 euros per month. Therefore, everyone strives for fixed-price electricity, which does not direct the use of electricity to favorable times.

The solution is to introduce a new way of pricing electricity for consumers. The price would change, but not as much as in exchange electricity. When fixed-price temporary electricity offers are now around 20 cents per kilowatt-hour, the variable price could be, for example, between five and 40 cents. In addition, the price would be such that if consumption were the same in all hours of the month, the average price would be 20 cents.

The mechanism would be possible by individual power companies, but a centralized mechanism would be better. It would make it easier to compare companies and compete, and the calculation would be done by a reliable operator. This would have been started in the spring by Fingrid Datahub oy, which maintains the national data exchange system for the electricity retail market.

Sakari Kouti

Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.