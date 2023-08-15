Reader’s Opinion | Constructive dialogue strengthens democracy

With the help of dialogue, you can deepen your understanding of yourself, others and the world.

Summer in addition to important topics, discussion culture has been discussed. The problems are not new. In terms of communication, access to information and interaction, democracy has been challenged in different ways in the 21st century, such as state-led influence, fake news media and social media’s confrontational algorithms.

For millennia, people have come together to think together. Dialogue has contributed to moving the world, societies and people forward. At its best, dialogue gives a calm opportunity to discuss important issues with time. There is no need to reach a consensus, and no one has to win over the other.

With the help of dialogue, you can deepen your understanding of yourself, others and the world. The more understanding, the more knowledge. The more information there is, the easier it is to make sustainable solutions and the right decisions. At best, dialogue has the effect of strengthening the experience of inclusion and preventing or mitigating polarization, but dialogue is not suitable for every moment.

It is also good to examine the dialogue critically. But because of the challenges of meeting people, we cannot leave important conversations behind. Nor can social discussion be limited to only those who know how to have just the right kind of dialogue. Dialogue is everyone’s right, and it doesn’t have to be perfect.

Our communication skills vary. The good thing is that these skills can be learned throughout life and never finished. It is important to create space for learning and constructive discussion in order to strengthen democracy and inclusion. It is one opportunity to support society, so that as many people as possible feel that they belong to a group called Finland. In the words of one young person: “Dialogue begins when you are invited.”

In the citizen survey of the Well-said project, coordinated by Yle and Erätauko Foundation, Finns were asked their thoughts on domestic discussion culture. The majority feels that the discussion culture has gotten worse, some feel that it has changed for the better. A quarter no longer wants to participate in social discussion because they are afraid of the reactions of others. The majority needs more respect for social media and the media. The majority says that they enjoy in-depth discussions and long for opportunities to have a calm conversation.

If you long for a better discussion culture, you are not alone. There is a national need and longing for it. The easiest thing is to start with yourself and think about where and how you could support better conversations. The second easiest thing is to start from your own community and create places for dialogue.

Democracy can accommodate and at the same time requires debate, activism, expert speech, hearings, criticism, safe encounters and dialogue. When you want to deepen understanding and make it possible for everyone to feel that they are being heard, you should try dialogue.

