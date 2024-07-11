Reader’s Opinion | Conservationists, focus on everyday life

Reader’s opinion|I tried to enjoy the summer by the lake, but I quickly had to run away.

Recently Like many other travelers, I tried to enjoy the summer beach route of Herttoniemenranta. It proved impossible because the route was littered with white-cheeked goose droppings. Children couldn’t go to Tuorinniemi’s brave beach, because it was full of that stuff and its manufacturers. Which is more important: protecting geese from children or protecting children from bird flu?

The archipelago off Helsinki is wonderful. However, there is not much to protect in its nature anymore, when the maritime landscape is decorated with trees and bushes stripped of their leaves and the remains of maritime forests.

At the weekend, after sauna, my intention was to cool off on the balcony and enjoy the sea breeze. That too proved impossible. The thump and thump of the adjacent beach cafe, apparently meant for music, rattled glasses and blocked ears. After a while, two louder bangs and rumblings started to be heard from the direction of Suvilahti. Had to escape from the seashore.

So far, I have not observed political decision-makers intervene in this kind of natural degradation. In the name of nature conservation, everyone wants to electrify without realizing that electricity is largely produced with carbon dioxide-emitting fossil coal. Lithium and other electricity storage products are mined with child labor.

If all conservationists really supported every ordinary person in nature values, they would get their cries of distress heard more widely. It wouldn’t be as trendy or sexy as stylish technology or protesting – but it might be more effective.

Heikki Punnonen

Helsinki

