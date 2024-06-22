Reader’s Opinion | Conscripts should be paid repatriation money

Reader’s opinion|After military service, many people have Matti in their wallets.

To reserve moving is a happy moment for conscripts, but also a financially challenging turning point for many. A conscript’s livelihood rests only on a military allowance that covers possible living expenses and a very small daily allowance. So after the service, many people have Matti in their wallet. Rent and other bills still have to be paid. Even if a job or study position is ready and waiting, it usually takes weeks to get the first account.

In order to ease the transition, repatriation money was paid in Finland for more than twenty years, until it was completely abolished for cost-saving reasons in 1993. In Sweden, conscripts are paid not only a significantly higher daily allowance, but also repatriation money of thousands of euros.

The money, which is staggered according to the time of service, motivates to complete the service, helps in returning to everyday life and thus prevents marginalization. It is also a significant gesture and a way to say thanks for the service rendered to the motherland. For these reasons, the repatriation money should also be returned to Finland.

Mats Uotila

a sergeant transferred to the reserve,

Vmember of the board of the arusmies association

Tampere

