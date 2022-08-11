Reader’s Opinion | Conductors must have language skills

When the passengers were told about the train delay, the announcements were only in Finnish.

Train journey on Monday, August 8, from Helsinki to Seinäjoki was realized exceptionally by train, bus and train. This was due to problems with train traffic.

The train passenger was once again confused by how VR handled the announcements: they were only in Finnish. The announcements did not advise how to apply for compensation for the train being late.

When I inquired about it from the conductor, he said that you can apply for compensation online. I asked where to get a paper application, while trying to advise an elderly lady who doesn’t use the internet. The conductor kindly said that the application can only be filled out online. Together with fellow passengers, we thought that this conductor’s language skills were not sufficient to serve in Swedish or English. However, the train was on its way till Vasa.

There were children of primary school age on the train, who were traveling without adults from the famula home back to Vaasa, their language skills being Swedish. One panicked English-speaking tourist tried to find out what was the matter when everyone unexpectedly got off the train at Riihimäki. We then changed to a bus.

Could VR also serve in Swedish and English? Could VR put clear instructions on the trains on how a passenger must apply for compensation for a delayed train? This must be possible even without the Internet. The trains have really clear instructions about what follows when you travel with a ticket.

And could VR offer food tickets for the worst hunger and thirst, when the journey is unexpectedly delayed for hours?

Nina Virtanen

Rasepori

