Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Compulsory service for everyone does not guarantee the best defense

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Compulsory service for everyone does not guarantee the best defense

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

The basis of Finland’s defense should be getting the best possible performance with as few resources as possible.

Vesa Huopana reasoned in his writing (HS Opinion 4.8.) the need for a more equal military service. However, unlike Huopana, I would be wary of creating a system where every citizen, regardless of gender, would be obligated to perform some kind of service.

The basis of Finland’s defense should be getting the best possible performance with as few resources as possible. Mandating an entire age group to perform service, be it similar to military or civil service, just in the name of equality, does not serve the nation’s interest.

The current system is in dire need of reform, but I am skeptical that Huopana’s proposed solution would be better than, for example, the model used by Norway, where the best fit are selected for military service regardless of gender.

Akseli Köngäs

guard jääkäri, Helsinki

See also  Blogger reveals three common causes of hair loss

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Compulsory #service #guarantee #defense

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Electricity | Exchange electricity with a minus all day Tuesday

Electricity | Exchange electricity with a minus all day Tuesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result