Reader’s Opinion | Compulsory service for everyone does not guarantee the best defense

The basis of Finland’s defense should be getting the best possible performance with as few resources as possible.

Vesa Huopana reasoned in his writing (HS Opinion 4.8.) the need for a more equal military service. However, unlike Huopana, I would be wary of creating a system where every citizen, regardless of gender, would be obligated to perform some kind of service.

The basis of Finland’s defense should be getting the best possible performance with as few resources as possible. Mandating an entire age group to perform service, be it similar to military or civil service, just in the name of equality, does not serve the nation’s interest.

The current system is in dire need of reform, but I am skeptical that Huopana’s proposed solution would be better than, for example, the model used by Norway, where the best fit are selected for military service regardless of gender.

Akseli Köngäs

guard jääkäri, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.