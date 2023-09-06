Reader’s Opinion | Competition collapsed the quality of the children’s transport service

When the service provider does not meet the quality criteria set in the tender, the City of Helsinki should terminate the contract.

Helsinki the city recently tendered special transport for primary schools and early childhood education, as a result of which the quality of the transport service has collapsed. The operation of the company that won the competition (TransEdu oy) has been full of problems, and the services do not meet the city’s requirements for special transport.

For example, the new service provider has been responsible for the transportation of a kindergarten for special children for a good month. Transport routes, schedules, drivers and cars are always changing, which causes constant confusion and problems. There are repeatedly cars in the drive that are not suitable for transport. In addition, some of the drivers do not have sufficient professional skills to handle the transport of severely disabled children. These deficiencies have even exposed children to danger during transport.

When the service provider does not meet the quality criteria set in the tender and does not correct the problems despite repeated notices, the city should terminate the contract immediately.

Hans Hämäläinen

doctor of political science, father of a special child, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.