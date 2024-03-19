Reader's Opinion | Companies' understanding of the national economic benefits of diversity is thin

The much-needed new solutions, inventions and innovations cannot be born without diversity.

Ahlstrom's a British man who served as CEO for a year Helen Mets said in an interview with HS (9.3.) that he was negatively surprised by how few women there are in Finnish business management, even though there are more women than men in higher education.

We in the Growth Group are in constant dialogue with CEOs, board chairmen and owners of medium-sized Finnish companies. Like Mets, we have found that femininity is still an obstacle to reaching management positions. Although the gender issue in itself is a concern, in the Growth Group we are particularly concerned about the diversity of management teams as a whole. Diversity brings a wealth of thinking and know-how to management teams and work communities.

The Finnish economy is declining and the recipe for growth is being considered at all levels of society. In the global race, companies strive to solve the biggest challenges of our time. Together, we are looking for a way to create sustainable economic growth, where business activity is profitable but brings more value to people, the environment and society than it takes.

Sustainable growth requires significant systemic transformation and radical renewal from companies. This cannot be done without diversity of thought. Ahlstrom's desire to grow was also why the Mets said increasing diversity was his top goal.

In addition to large companies, we need to increase diversity specifically in medium-sized growth companies. The role of medium-sized companies in Finland's well-being is enormous. Although they are only one percent of all companies in Finland, they bring more than 20 percent of the total turnover and the same amount of jobs in the private sector. Almost all new net jobs have been created in the 50-1,000-employee company size category during the last decade.

In order to succeed, Finland now needs growth companies that have a bold vision and the ability and know-how to create solutions to so far unsolved problems. Skill shortages are already commonplace in medium-sized companies. If the leader mold remains narrow, companies destroy the conditions for success themselves.

Bubbling beneath the surface is a silent signal from trendsetting companies, where the need for diversity of thinking already guides management-level recruitment decisions. The trendsetting members of the growth group have happily realized that the industries' own beliefs and established perspectives are an obstacle to systemic change. The much-needed new solutions, inventions and innovations cannot be born without diversity.

The fact that we are still debating from a gender perspective shows that our understanding of the economic benefits of diversity is still thin. In the future, we hope for more discussion and concrete actions in companies as well as at the level of society to enrich thinking in management groups and boards by means of diversity, taking into account all its perspectives.

Heli Hytönen

managing director

Growth group Suomi ry

