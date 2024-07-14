Reader’s Opinion | Companies need experts with a vocational qualification

Reader’s opinion|Vocational education must also meet the skills needs of the working-age population.

Professional the education legislation is renewed again. The set of laws that was presented in the opinion in June contains several changes that especially affect the development of the skills of the working-age population and the availability of skilled labor for companies.

Vocational education is an important partner for the business world. In the business surveys of the Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce, the need for professionals has remained at a high level for a long time: in March 2024, more than 40 percent of the respondents estimate that they need above all professionals with a vocational qualification.

The Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce is concerned about the effects of the reforms included in the bill on the availability of labor. Such are, for example, the changes proposed by the draft law to the financing of professional degrees and the simultaneous removal of personnel training from the scope of vocational training legislation.

Vocational and specialized vocational degrees are a very effective way of implementing continuous learning. With the help of professional qualifications, it is possible to flexibly and efficiently respond quickly to the competence needs of working life in a way that is well suited for both the employee and the employer.

The availability of skilled labor is also hampered by the lack of space. For example, in Uusimaa, the demand and supply of none of the 15 most in-demand professions in Uusimaa, according to the situation overview of the Forecasting Chamber, is in balance. Although the bill contains elements that are worthwhile and increase the effectiveness of vocational training, it must not result in the availability of skilled labor being weakened by limiting opportunities for continuous learning.

A functioning continuous learning system should not be undermined in a situation where the number of the working-age population continues its sharp decline. Special attention must be paid to how the proposed changes affect the availability of skilled labor for companies, when they are combined with the one hundred million euro savings measures for adult vocational training that were decided in the framework tussle.

Riikka Vataja

leading expert

Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce

