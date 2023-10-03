Reader’s Opinion | Commonly agreed quality criteria are needed for custom training

Custom training involves ethical concerns and questions about quality, which have not always been sufficiently taken into account in quality assurance.

For foreigners the problems of on-demand training aimed at groups of students have recently raised concerns. In particular, the experiences of Kenyan students in Finnish higher education institutions have brought to light serious challenges in the implementation of on-demand education.

A change in the law that entered into force in 2008 made it possible for universities and colleges of applied sciences to offer international subscription education to groups of students from outside the EU and Eta countries when the payer is someone other than the individual students. Some universities have actively utilized this source of income.

For on-demand training however, there are ethical concerns and quality issues that have been identified in studies but have not always been adequately addressed in quality assurance. One important starting point is guaranteeing legal protection for students and thus enabling socially and financially stable studies. This requires up-to-date information about education and its arrangements to be offered to students. It also seems that all higher education institutions do not always follow the central principle of on-demand education, according to which the students are not the payers of the education but recycle payments through a third party. This is hardly in accordance with the spirit of the law.

“ Critical development targets must be identified.

The quality of custom training is also influenced by the choice of a foreign partner and the anticipation of risks. In this case, the key points are the parallel goals of the partners and the risk analysis regarding the organization of the training. An unreliable partner can bring additional income in the short term, but in the long term poorly implemented training can damage the reputation of all Finnish training providers.

Activities such as on-demand training are not a new phenomenon in the world. For example, in New Zealand and Australia, commercial educational activities have been implemented for a long time. In these countries, international educational activities are nationally regulated and higher education institutions are expected to investigate and take into account potential risk factors related to the student’s status proactively. International organizations such as OECD and Unesco have also encouraged similar activities.

Finland is a small country in the international education market, whose strengths are student orientation and the functionality of the system. In the education organized in Finland, universities also play a role in supporting the well-being of students.

The potential of custom training can best be achieved when critical development targets are identified and common operating methods and detailed quality criteria are agreed upon. This should be known to the training organizers, international partners and students. A similar discussion is also necessary in the recruitment of foreign degree students.

Henna Juusola

researcher, University of Tampere

Pii-Tuulia Nikula

Associate Professor, Eastern Institute of Technology, New Zealand

