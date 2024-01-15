Reader's Opinion | Cogeneration plants should not be ignored

During heating seasons, the importance of CHP plants is emphasized.

Helsingin Sanomat in the story dealing with electricity and capacity markets (11.1.) combined electricity and heat plants, or CHP plants, whose role in maintaining capacity adequacy is nationally significant, were ignored. During heating seasons, the importance of CHP plants is emphasized: In addition to heat, they produce the electricity that the market desperately needs.

When planning the capacity market, it must be ensured that the current production will remain on the market in the future. The CHP plants belong to Fortum's director Simon-Erik Ollussen for the electricity market plate model presented and part of the possible capacity market.

In addition to capacity, CHP plants are also about energy security. Russia's actions against Ukraine's energy infrastructure show how important it is in Finland to maintain versatile electricity and heat production capacity.

Aku Aarva

executive director, Energiakaupunkit ry

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.