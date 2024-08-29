Reader’s Opinion | Coaching support should be received without a diagnosis

Reader’s opinion|Those who need help managing everyday life could benefit, for example, from solution-oriented nepsy coaching.

Autism Association executive director The fairy tale Taiveaho wrote (HS Opinion 26.8.) about autism and its diversity. Autism, like ADHD, for example, is as diverse as there are diagnoses.

Diagnosis-centricity is a two-sided thing. For example, if there is a diagnosis of ADHD or the autism spectrum, it can explain your own difficulties and make it easier to get support. On the other hand, the environment can stigmatize a person through the diagnosis, and this can also feed itself in the diagnosed. Belief in one’s own abilities and possibilities can be lost, especially if the environment sees the diagnosis as a problem- and illness-oriented one.

A big concern is for adults of different ages who need help, for example, to manage everyday life. Nepsy tests may not have been started or the tests have determined that the diagnostic criteria are not met. Many people can hang around as clients of your office, long-term unemployed, year after year. I have seen these situations in my work. Many of these people could benefit from, for example, solution-oriented nepsy coaching, but they cannot receive it due to the lack of a diagnosis.

The criteria for the diagnoses are based on how the working group consisting of people has set the criteria. However, the need for help does not end when the situation does not meet the criteria for diagnosis. Although changes are being worked on in the criteria for diagnoses, diagnosis as a condition for receiving help will always remain problematic.

As Taiveaho stated, the priority should be to ensure that everyone gets the help they need, whether they have a diagnosis or not. Vocational rehabilitation aimed at young people, such as Nuotti coaching, has been a good start. Vocational rehabilitation of young people no longer required a medical examination and diagnosis. You can get help by asking. Efforts should be made in this direction more widely, for example in the provision of solution-oriented coaching – and also for people other than young people.

Nina Nores-Syvänen

social worker yamk, Msc. Solution Focused Therapy

work supervisor student, Helsinki

