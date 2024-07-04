Reader’s Opinion | Close with fire in the archipelago

Reader’s opinion|Open fires are prohibited during a wildfire warning.

I do weekly trips to the archipelago from Tammisaari with tourists. During the summer, many boaters move along the area’s waterways, who visit the beautiful islands of our archipelago to experience the nature and peace of the national park. Unfortunately, I have noticed that the information about the wildfire warning and the fire ban does not reach all boaters.

Last weekend I pointed out four times about open fires on the islands of the national park. In the dry season, there is a really big danger that the fire will spread to the dry forest on an uninhabited island, causing immense damage to the island for a long time.

I hope that everyone would follow the wildfire warning and the fire ban. In addition, I hope that the staff in charge of the Tammisaari Archipelago National Park would deliver proper extinguishing equipment to the places where fires are made, so that the bonfires can also be put out properly. There is enough water right next to it – in the sea.

Matti Piirainen

Raasepori guide, Tammisaari

