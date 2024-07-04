Friday, July 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Close with fire in the archipelago

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Close with fire in the archipelago
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Open fires are prohibited during a wildfire warning.

I do weekly trips to the archipelago from Tammisaari with tourists. During the summer, many boaters move along the area’s waterways, who visit the beautiful islands of our archipelago to experience the nature and peace of the national park. Unfortunately, I have noticed that the information about the wildfire warning and the fire ban does not reach all boaters.

Last weekend I pointed out four times about open fires on the islands of the national park. In the dry season, there is a really big danger that the fire will spread to the dry forest on an uninhabited island, causing immense damage to the island for a long time.

I hope that everyone would follow the wildfire warning and the fire ban. In addition, I hope that the staff in charge of the Tammisaari Archipelago National Park would deliver proper extinguishing equipment to the places where fires are made, so that the bonfires can also be put out properly. There is enough water right next to it – in the sea.

Matti Piirainen

Raasepori guide, Tammisaari

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Close #fire #archipelago

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Science questions for kids | Which is longer, summer or winter?

Science questions for kids | Which is longer, summer or winter?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]