Reader’s Opinion | Clean water ensures the bread on the Finns’ table

In environmental politics in the discussion, water has remained a topic at the feet of climate change and nature loss. However, the heat of early summer and the news of severe drought in southern Europe are bringing water responsibility to the core of EU policy.

In Finland, the most vulnerable region to drought is southern and southwestern Finland.

The food industry is the largest industrial sector in Europe and water is an inseparable part of its operations. The availability of clean water is a basic requirement for food production everywhere, but also a cornerstone of the high level of hygiene in our domestic food production.

It has been proposed to the future European Commission that it prepare a blue development program as a continuation of the green development program. In the EU, new phenomena are typically tackled with regulation, prohibitions and restrictions, and the differences between the member countries are forgotten. The EU water debate also paints threatening pictures for the sustainable growth and export of the Finnish food industry.

His work starting Finnish MEPs must be alert and ensure that the different starting points of the member countries in water matters are recognised. Decisions about Finland’s water resources and their management must be kept in our own hands in the future as well.

Instead of regulation, the EU should support efforts and good practices that already promote water efficiency in companies and introduce new innovations. The EU’s water policy must also be in line with the rest of the Union’s policy.

In the future, the domestic food sector can function as a larger producer of food security and increase sustainable food production, because Finland has abundant water resources. Our companies are committed to ambitious water responsibility.

The transition to sustainable food production can only be achieved with the sustainable growth of the food industry. Developing our continent’s food security, competitiveness and environmental responsibility is possible with carrots instead of sticks.

