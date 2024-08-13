Reader’s Opinion | Civil society must be well taken care of

Reader’s opinion|Civil society strongly participated in the birth of Finland. Phenomanical movement was the central engine and soul of this movement.

In the political in decision-making, there is an effort to eliminate the support of civil society actors. We should remember what kind of part of society our civil society is.

With associations and with its movements, civil society strongly participated in the creation of Finland. The struggle for the direction of society took place by establishing associations “on every promontory and nook and cranny”. The phenomanic movement was the central engine and soul of this movement. The young civil society covered the abstinence movement, community activities, hobby and sports clubs, cooperative activities, the women’s movement, the education movement and so on. Nowadays, it covers, for example, the versatile sectors of social and health organizations, cultural associations and environmental organizations. Alongside the organizational structure, a faster-paced field of citizen initiatives has formed.

Our civil society was born in a state-centered way. The Fennomans work in the leadership of both the developing state and civil movements. However, the organization field broke away from strict subordination to the state and took and gained independent freedom of action.

Got a laugh the structure of partnership and mutual recognition. It is based on the understanding that non-governmental organizations produce the kind of good that state actors either cannot reach or are equally capable of. That is why their ability to operate has been supported by the state’s financial investments and they have been allowed extensive operational freedom.

Researchers have focused a lot of attention on the positive effects of non-governmental organizations and civic activities, such as the vitality that strengthens trust and vitality in society. Volunteering brings significant savings to society. Peer-to-peer care is effective and even priceless.

“ A vibrant civil society is not a given.

Citizen actors participate in the definition of society’s guidelines with their negotiation efforts. Likewise, even the most extreme criticism from citizens belongs to democracy, which needs its watchdogs and its loud demanders of reform. With their demands based on research, the climate and environmental movements represent this kind of anti-democracy, as do many organizations that defend human rights and expose corruption.

Vibrant civil society is not self-evident. There are many countries where one can hardly even speak of a functioning civil society, and on the other hand, countries where the civil society is firmly in the grip of state power without its own room for maneuver. These countries do not appear at the top of measurements that map the well-being and happiness of citizens. It is important to enable the independent functioning of our Nordic civil society both with financial investments and by guaranteeing the realization of its autonomous political activity.

Esa Konttinen

professor of civil society studies 2007–2013

Säynätsalo, Jyväskylä

