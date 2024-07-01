Reader’s Opinion | Civil disobedience is a purposeful violation of the law

Reader’s opinion|Non-violent disobedience is not a threat to health, economy or safety.

Environmental movement The environmental revolt is practicing civil disobedience. Hundreds of activists have repeatedly blocked driveways and thus caused traffic jams and social debate. Some of the protesters have knowingly and nonviolently broken the law by not obeying the police’s order to leave. This is civil disobedience to bring about change.

The police have responded to disobedience with the use of force. In Helsingin Sanomat’s video (28.6.) you can see how the police are reprimanding the young protesters. The police are already suspected of assault in a previously organized demonstration. Several charges were also brought last year, and one officer received a conviction.

In order to avoid politicization, the Finnish police should also treat well those demonstrators who act peacefully against the rules of the game set by the court.

While securing demonstrations, the police have participated in excesses. Police officers must keep their composure and do their job carefully, understanding that civil disobedience is not directed at them. Nonviolent disobedience is also not a threat to health, finances or security.

And unlike Sampo Saarinen in his opinion piece (HS 30.6.) presented, defenders of the movement do not believe in “disobedience without consequences”. Activists understand that they are criminally responsible. Those who disobey will be punished by being caught and fined.

A bigger challenge in society than civil disobedience is maintaining trust in public institutions.

Pasi Heikkurinen

professor, Helsinki

