Reader’s Opinion | Citizens’ gathering in favor of the border fence

As part of the citizens’ collection of the border fence, could the richest Finns or companies with influence here be offered their own border fence “nimiko kilometer” or “nimiko hundred”?

Clear the majority of Finns and MPs urgently want a border fence on part of our eastern border. It would increase the security of our country and facilitate the control of unauthorized border crossings.

The border fence costs at least around 2–3 million euros per kilometer, if the structure, quality and price are in the same category as the fence on Estonia’s eastern border. What is your advice when the bottom of the government’s money bag is split and the interest rates on the government debt rise?

Could someone from our national defense organizations quickly find out if there are now conditions for organizing a citizens’ gathering? Many people’s own finances are tight, but I think many could also participate in a voluntary citizen’s collection.

What about as part of the citizens’ collection of the border fence, could we offer the richest Finns or companies with an influence here their own border fence “title kilometer” or “title hundred” (100 meters)? Big donors would get honor and fame!

Antti Kujanpää

Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.