Reader’s Opinion | Cities should be designed to be more crisis-resistant

Now would be the time to start developing organically intelligent buildings, blocks and wider community planning.

The Winter War should never catch fire, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explodes, Russia invades Ukraine, and hackers and storms take down power grids. And the crises are unlikely to end there. Our cities rely on advanced but unfortunately vulnerable technology.

After the tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident, when I was involved in planning a couple of reconstruction projects in Japan, there was a lot of discussion about the crisis resilience of communities. The goal was a block structure capable of operating autonomously – disconnected from all networks – for two weeks.

Such a sustainable block is based on self-sufficient infrastructure and property control technology, the operation of which does not depend on internet connections. In addition, building technology should at least have the possibility of manual operation, for example machineless ventilation.

From today our energy system should be supplemented with small-scale combined heat and electricity production, which has already been developed in Finland as well. Distributed production increases the security of electricity supply in case of power outages and could be an alternative to expensive ground cabling in rural areas, at least partially. For energy companies, the sale of such heat-electricity packages and fuel supply could be a new market area. Centrally controlled, decentralized micro-production works as a “virtual power plant”, a regulating force for the national grid.

“ Our cities rely on vulnerable technology.

Crisis resilience would also be significantly increased by an urban structure where services and workplaces are located within a walking or cycling distance from the residence. Unfortunately, we have gone to the exact opposite community structure. At the same time, our carbon footprint has multiplied, accelerating harmful climate change.

Combined with ecological goals, all this requires a new kind of urban planning and architecture. Considerable development investments have been invested in the development of smart blocks and smart city projects, all of which are based on advanced technology.

Now it would be time to start developing organically intelligent buildings, blocks and wider community planning. Globally, this kind of low-cost, less technology-demanding know-how could become a significant export product.

Numerous examples show that the lifetime operating and maintenance costs of a simple technology become affordable. And there would be no need to renew building technology every twenty years or to demolish buildings less than a hundred years old as “old-fashioned”.

Kimmo Kuismanen

doctor of technology, architect-SAFA

Oulu

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.