Reader’s Opinion | Cities must prepare for the heat

Reader’s opinion|Climate change forces us to change our thinking in urban planning as well.

Our urban planning has traditionally focused on protecting people from cold and wind. In winter, we are used to maximizing a little sunlight by facing the windows to the south and west.

However, climate change forces us to change our thinking: we must also prepare for heat. According to forecasts, hot days in Helsinki will double in the next 80 years.

We need a plan for the heat. Well-planned urban nature provides protection for everyone, especially children and the elderly, who suffer the most from the heat. Green urban spaces shade and cool apartments, retain moisture during dry seasons and promote people’s well-being – as well as protect valuable infrastructure.

Juha Vihma

kHead of Preventive Development, Sweco

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.