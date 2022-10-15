Reader’s Opinion | Cities cannot wait for electric cars

In addition to renewing the vehicle fleet, achieving emission targets requires modification of movement habits.

State the researchers of the economic research center warned in their release that Finland will not achieve the traffic emission targets set for 2030 and 2045 due to the slow renewal of the vehicle fleet (HS 3.10.).

As one solution to the problem, the researchers propose experiments that could be used to find out the most effective means of support to promote electrification. We agree with them, but we also want to bring a broader perspective on the transport system to the discussion.

We need all effective means to achieve the emission targets and numerous other targets that are inextricably linked to these, such as the social and economic sustainability of the transport system. In addition to renewing the vehicle fleet, achieving the goals requires modification of movement habits – how we move, how often we move and how long distances we move. In particular, the focus of the measures aimed at achieving the goals should be the purposeful dismantling of car addiction.

Urban transport policy plays a critical role in shaping people’s movement habits. Although progress has been made in some cities thanks to, among other things, investments in cycling and public transport, the realized potential of means influencing movement habits is still far from being possible. Many precautionary measures, such as congestion charges, are not yet possible. A large part of the already possible measures are not seriously discussed in the transport policy debate of several cities.

“ Car addiction must be broken with determination.

One an example of an effective, immediately available but often ignored means is a parking policy, which includes the total supply of parking, the distribution of the supply by location, pricing and their relation to different types of vehicles and user groups.

An advanced and comprehensive parking policy that takes into account the different needs of different people can directly influence traffic volumes and the distribution of modes of transportation. Parking revenues can also be directed, for example, to the construction of infrastructure that requires the electrification of traffic.

Cities parking policy and numerous other measures affecting movement habits can significantly contribute to the achievement of emission targets and wider targets related to the transport system.

An essential part of development is also regional cooperation, which enables cities to create even more comprehensive and effective policy sets. It is therefore clear that cities should not just wait for electric cars.

Miloš Mladenović

Janne Olin

Dominic Stead

Aalto university

