Reader's Opinion | Christmas holidays are a difficult time for elderly people living alone

When concern arises about a neighbor who lives alone, you have to act.

Police has recently handled an extraordinary amount of tasks related to loneliness and bad mood. The Christmas holidays are a challenging time, especially for elderly people who live alone, because some of them lack supportive relatives and loved ones. Divorce, widowhood and distant, broken or stressful relationships can lead to a shrinking of the social network.

Elderly people who are more fragile and need more help live at home. Deficiencies in the availability and accessibility of services create an unprecedented need for help. If the services for the elderly are not developed in a customer-oriented manner and the already weak services for the elderly are further eliminated, the burden will be transferred to the first aid, rescuers and police who perform emergency work. The human consequences and costs burden the individual, the community, professionals and, ultimately, society as a whole.

Elderly people need a caring community in addition to professionals. When concern arises about a neighbor who lives alone, you have to act. The report of concern is a way for both professionals and fellow people to convey the elderly's need for help to professionals.

We can also do small acts of caring ourselves. A few kind words and involvement can be enough ways to make an elderly person happy. For example, would you have the opportunity to invite a person living alone in the neighborhood to share your family's Christmas for a while?

Virpi Dufva

executive director

Päivi Tiittula

specialist

The Association of Elderly and Neighbor Services

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.