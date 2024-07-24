Reader’s Opinion | Children’s summer camps offer parents a well-deserved break

Reader’s opinion|When balancing the public finances, it is in no way necessary, let alone reasonable, to target cuts to children and young people.

Johanna Laukkanen reflected in his essay (HS 23.7.) aptly related to the ideal of being able to manage alone in parenting and the challenging nature of the summer holiday season. Laukkanen pointed out that, unlike in the past, nowadays you cannot send a child to the country for a summer camp.

However, the summer migration tradition has not been completely scrapped, although nowadays it is mainly carried on by associations. For example, approximately 3,500 children and young people participate in the camps of children’s holiday organizations supported by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health every year.

Supported by society’s funds, the camps can be attended by children, young people and families whose participation in the camps is related to some social, economic or health reason. In many families, there are no opportunities for other vacations and breaking away from everyday life. At the same time, the camps enable guardians to take a well-deserved break.

Clouds are hovering over this activity as well, because the government is preparing cuts to grants to organizations. If the cuts are also aimed at children’s holiday organizations, this directly means that more children and young people than before cannot participate in the camp due to the decreasing offer or rising participation fees. Fortunately, when balancing the public finances, it is in no way necessary, let alone reasonable, to target cuts to children and young people.

Juuso Luomala

chairman, Leirikesa Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.