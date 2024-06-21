Reader’s Opinion | Children who use substances need a lot of help and care

Reader’s opinion|Nobody dreams of becoming a drug user as a child.

Nist. Junkie. Sniffer. Troubled youth. Problem. In my work, I see children who are described with these words. These kids are on drugs. For some of them, the use has already caused addiction, some are just escaping their reality with drugs.

With everyone they have a backstory that explains why this teenage kid is using illegal drugs. Others have problems at home in the background, such as parental mental health or substance abuse problems, other young people may themselves suffer from mental health problems or nepsy challenges. There are also young people who have faced violence, sexual violence or abuse.

The unifying factor is that these young people and children would have needed help earlier. After missing help or receiving it insufficiently, their path has led to drugs. And now these children need a lot of help, care and hearing to overcome the substance abuse problem. They also need help with the problems and challenges that led them to become drug users. Only in this way can they recover and find a drug-free direction for their lives.

You see you a stamped stamp or a child with a story? Through my work, I have heard how parents, relatives, public health representatives, passers-by on the street and many others only see the stigma and repeat it both to these children and to their fellow human beings.

I have heard of a parent taking care of their child on a trip without compassion, warmth and care. I have heard how paramedics and nurses share information about the stigma with their colleagues without being ashamed that the stigmatized child is standing next to hear. I have heard and seen more than I would like.

“ Mental health and substance abuse work should not be eliminated.

Is time to talk about the fact that none of these children would have ever had to hear that they were a junkie or a drug addict, if they had been allowed to live and grow up in a safe environment and had received the help and care they needed. The preventive work done to help children and young people or the low-threshold help should not be cut so that everyone who needs it can get help. Mental health and substance abuse work should not be eliminated for people of any age, because no one should be left without help and because these problems and illnesses also affect family, relatives, loved ones and friends, and of course children. Help should be available in kindergartens and schools – and to be taken home.

The next time you want to say ‘nist’ or you hear the word junkie next to you, remember that instead of slapping a label, you could look behind the label and ask yourself what kind of story can be found behind the child, because no one dreams of becoming a drug user as a child. Help remove the stigma. That’s how you help in getting help.

