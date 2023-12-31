Reader's Opinion | Children and young people sleep far too little

Children spend up to 7–9 hours a day on social media and suffer from lack of sleep.

Coping and mental health challenges weaken learning outcomes. About a third of middle school girls are exhausted and suffer from anxiety (HS Opinion 21.12.).

According to American social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, children suffer from lack of sleep. The amount of sleep has decreased since 2013. Face-to-face time spent with friends has decreased by 65 percent since 2010. The ability to concentrate has deteriorated. Children spend up to 7–9 hours a day on social media, which is away from, for example, exercise and real-life interaction situations.

Children and the young are exhausted because they are out of shape and tired from lack of sleep. All this also affects mental health and learning.

Social media and smartphones have lured children away from the reach of parents and adults. The time spent on social media does not replace real friendships, it can also be concluded from the fact that the perceived loneliness has increased. Social media algorithms reinforce the normal phenomena of youth and may push impressionable children and young people into a sick role, especially if realistic feedback is not available.

To school may require more resources and more measures to increase children's well-being, but we are all part of the problem if we do not address the root cause, i.e. the harm caused by smartphones. The current mental health boom is of social origin and can be corrected by addressing environmental factors, i.e. the use of smartphones.

Kaisu Paulanto

specialist psychologist in neuropsychology,

clinical mental health psychologist

Nurmijärvi

