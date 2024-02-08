Friday, February 9, 2024
February 8, 2024
in World Europe
Reader's Opinion | Can't Helsinki solve the ice problem?

Let's leave Esplanadi's showy plantings to fewer people next summer and take care of the sidewalks, streets and roads in winter.

How high-tech Finland can't solve the ice problem? The sidewalks have been ice rinks for at least a couple of weeks. I haven't seen a single work machine or maintenance person in motion since the last snowfall. There really would have been time to do something about the problem, but the will seems to be lacking.

I hope the healthcare system will visibly report how many slip accidents have occurred. Let's leave Esplanadi's showy plantings to fewer people next summer and also take care of the condition of sidewalks, streets and roads in winter.

Ritva Kykkänen

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

