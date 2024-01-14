Monday, January 15, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Can you afford the renovation of Mäntyniemi now?

January 14, 2024
In the current one in the economic situation, the 55 million euro renovation costs of the official residence of the President of the Republic in Mäntyniemi (HS 12.1.) seem very large. However, it is a fairly new building (1993), and the renovation costs of the previous president's apartment, which is about a hundred years old in Tamminiemi, more than ten years ago were less than four million euros.

Of course, the buildings are different, and time has passed. However, it would be good to know what Mäntyniemi's costs to taxpayers consist of and what kind of competition has taken place in the matter. It would also be nice to hear the views of the current presidential candidates on the matter.

Riitta Strandberg

Helsinki

