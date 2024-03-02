Reader's Opinion | Can the savings also be felt in the services?

The impact of the tax administration's savings on an individual aid seeker can be significant.

Are received years of feedback about our good service: the ease of filling out the tax return, our interactive guidance and our telephone service. The positive feedback is the result of our long development activities and customer service, but now the tone is changing. The reason for this is cutting down our service and minimizing development activities as a result of cost-saving measures.

A bloated state administration is a common sight these days. For example, the editor-in-chief of HS Erja Yläjärvi discussed the topic in his column (25.2.).

The government The productivity program also means significant cuts for the Tax Administration. We have done long-term work to make our operations more efficient. Today, more than 80 percent of all our operations are automated.

Twenty years ago we had 6,300 employees, today about 5,000. At the same time, the Tax Administration has had numerous additional tasks. The new savings goal is ambitious: in 2027, we should have 500 fewer people than now.

The lion's share of us work in customer service, advice, registration, change taxation and tax supervision. We have automated what the current legislation allows. Therefore, the goal of the government program to make operations more efficient with digitalization will no longer bring us significant savings. The use of artificial intelligence is prohibited by law in decisions and advice.

So what do we save? The tax administration exists to collect taxes. We can only make savings in such a way that the implementation of taxation is not jeopardized and the tax deficit or fraud is not increased.

“ The new savings target is ambitious.

The consequences of an increase in the tax deficit would be dramatic: The percentage increase in the tax deficit per year is 800 million euros. If we fail to collect taxes, there will be more challenges for all services in society, such as health care, education, early childhood education and transport infrastructure.

In addition to guaranteeing tax revenues, tax supervision creates an incentive to pay taxes correctly, so cutting it is the last resort. So what remains is customer service. Our call waiting times have been surprisingly short. Only a few organizations in Finland are capable of a similar level of service.

Is our service already too good and therefore to be eliminated? We can adjust the answering of tax card calls to a minimum, remove chat and message channels and reduce advance tax advice for companies. The fiscal impact of these is small for the state, but for an individual needing help, the impact can be significant.

Our popularity as an authority is not growing, but the room for maneuver is quite small if we want to ensure tax collection.

Finland has done its best in difficult times before. Hopefully, OmaVero and our instructions have been put in such condition that as many people as possible can handle their tax matters as self-service. Taxpayers' self-initiated action produces as a bonus the fact that together we save the costs of the state administration in accordance with the goals of the government program.

Markku Heikura

Director General, Tax Administration

