Reader’s opinion|Russia attracts refugees from other countries to become partners in hostile influence operations against its neighboring countries.

Geneva the historical purpose of the refugee agreement after World War II was to prevent the recurrence of Jewish persecution. Jews who fled Nazi Germany were returned from other countries, even though they were known to be subject to state-organized persecution there.

Therefore, according to Article 33 of the Refugee Convention, a refugee may not be returned to a country where he may be persecuted without processing an asylum application.

There is no question of anything like this in the instrumented immigration organized by Russia. Russia does not persecute refugees, but rather attracts them from other countries as partners in hostile influence operations aimed at its neighboring countries.

The legal order recognizes the prohibition of abuse of rights. The right may not be used for the purpose of harming or hindering.

What if the immigrant consciously joins in such an influence operation? So if he deliberately allows himself to be used as an intermediary in a state-organized hostile act directed at another state, knowing all the time where he is involved by following the instructions and advice he received from the Russian authorities, do he really have all the rights arising from refugee status at the Finnish border?

Aki Rasilainen

docent of constitutional history

Kouvola

