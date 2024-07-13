Reader’s Opinion | Bureaucracy doesn’t need customers

Reader’s opinion|Old wisdom says that when a bureaucracy grows, it doesn’t need customers. Different bodies and instances do employ each other.

in Helsingin Sanomat was an interesting editorial (HS 4.7.), where the adventures of the city of Helsinki at different administrative and legal levels related to the regional development of Koivusaari were reviewed. Different instances of public administration and judicial authorities have a Kafka-like conversation with each other.

In terms of industry, a similar nightmare continues in Harjavalla. The industrial plant, which has been ready for two years, stands unused while various official proceedings are spinning like a merry-go-round. These situations are unfortunately common in our country. Old wisdom says that you don’t need clients when a bureaucracy grows, different bodies and instances do employ each other.

What could we do? I suggest that we use the situation as an employment instrument. A mutual coordination and appeals administration unit for public administration and administrative rights will be established.

The unit’s task is to inform all bodies about the preparation and decision processes of other bodies’ planning and development projects.

In this way, the various bodies would be able to proactively prepare appeal and development initiatives. Offices for the new unit would be established in connection with welfare areas and ely centers. We could all get a job as unit area coordinators and live our lives happily ever after.

Let us learn from Baron von Münchhausen. He pulled himself out of the hole by his own hair.

Heikki Nopanen

Helsinki

