Reader’s Opinion | Bullying at school must be addressed immediately and a better example must be set

Reader’s opinion|In the prevention of bullying, more cooperation and the example of adults on how to treat others is needed.

Anja Kallio wrote ( HS Opinion 6.9. ) about bullying at school. A safe learning environment is the right of every child and young person. Bullying, harassment, discrimination, racism and violence must be addressed immediately in kindergartens, schools and educational institutions. According to the law, schools must have a plan to protect students from violence, bullying and harassment. The organizer of the lesson is responsible for ensuring that the student’s rights are fulfilled.

A lot of anti-bullying work is already being done in schools and educational institutions. The Board of Education supports education and training operators to build an operating culture that promotes learning and inclusion. The goal is that bullying is not accepted and inappropriate behavior is dealt with immediately. Investing in preventive work is also of paramount importance.

The Board of Education The anti-bullying work in schools and educational institutions guide provides information on how to prevent bullying and how to act in a bullying situation. Uniform action models for the prevention of school violence and intervention in violent situations have been written into the government program, which the Board of Education is involved in implementing.

It is also important to find ways to prevent bullying through cooperation. School personnel play a vitally important role, but we also need the input of guardians and stronger multi-professional cooperation between authorities, for example between student care, child protection and the police.

In order to prevent cyberbullying, stronger support is needed for professionals, guardians and children and young people. The phenomena that are more widely present in society are also visible in the everyday life of schools. Children and young people take models from adults, so we must show by example how to treat others with respect, both face-to-face and on social media.

Laura Francke

jurist

Anne Kolehmainen

specialist

Tanja Väänänen

educational advisor

Board of Education

