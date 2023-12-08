Saturday, December 9, 2023
Reader's Opinion | Bullying at school is often hidden

December 8, 2023
World Europe
Reader's Opinion | Bullying at school is often hidden

Bullying and inappropriate behavior are usually not seen or understood until you are the target of inappropriate behavior.

Taneli Kantomaa wrote (HS Opinion 28.11.) poignantly about school bullying. The writing reminded us of the importance of a safe environment. An individual’s sense of security arises from many factors. A cornerstone of well-being is the feeling of being accepted. How could this feeling be added to schools and workplaces?

Schools have been found in studies to be multi-layered interpersonal networks for both learners and staff. You can survive in them when you learn the rules of the community, know how to network with the right people in your own reference group as a learner or employee, and have the social capital necessary to survive. A skilled person knows how to manipulate his own reference group and predecessors. This makes bullying and inappropriate behavior possible at all levels.

Bullying and inappropriate behavior are usually not seen or understood until you are the target of inappropriate behavior. Most often, bullying cases in schools are resolved in such a way that the bullied has to change schools. Operations can continue unchanged. How could we build a safe and healthy school for everyone?

Matti Karhoja

Helsinki

