Reader’s Opinion | Building trust also includes conflicts

Reader's opinion

Confidence has long been the foundation of Finnish society, but nowadays its need is even more emphasized. Trust is not only about positive togetherness, but it also includes contradictions that force us to observe our trusting relationships.

Distrust distances people from each other, makes communication difficult and reduces efficiency. Trust is built on commitment, honesty, responsibility, consistency and open communication.

The network nature of today’s society has changed the meaning of trust. Instead of hierarchical positions, cooperation is based on loyalty, solidarity and mutual support. Working in networks requires trust not only in individuals but also in the entire system. This systemic trust is vital for the functioning of the network.

For example, belonging to an employee or employer organization is based on trust in the system. If trust in the network weakens, the entire structure is in danger of collapsing. Trust is created by listening, discussing, respecting others and sharing information openly. You shouldn’t be afraid of conflicts, but you have to know how to deal with them constructively.

Trust does not arise by itself, but building it requires continuous, long-term work and commitment from all parties. In today’s network society, where power and responsibility are decentralized, trust acts as a key enabler of cooperation and innovation. Control has not disappeared, but it has changed to directing and coordinating.

Functional networks offer small operators opportunities that could not be achieved on their own. Trust cannot be bought or borrowed – it must be earned and constantly maintained in order for networks and society to function efficiently and successfully.

Marjo Miettinen

chairman of the board

Ensto Invest o.y

