Reader’s Opinion | Breast cancer screening should be extended to 45–74-year-olds

Breast cancer screening needs to be developed in a more individual direction by taking into account the tightness of the breast tissue.

Breast cancer in Finland, women aged 50–69 are screened every other year. In accordance with the latest EU recommendation, the age limits should be extended to 45–74 years. Screening needs to be developed in a more individual direction, taking into account the tightness of the breast tissue. Women with dense breasts should be informed about the tissue type and offered a more suitable imaging method.

About 2,000 breast cancers are found in mammography screenings every year. This is two-thirds of breast cancers in people of screening age, i.e. 50–69 years old. In total, approximately 5,000 people fall ill with breast cancer each year. 45–49 year olds should be invited to the screening as new groups every two to three years, and 70–74 year olds every three years. In these age groups, according to research, the benefits of screening are greater than the harms. Screening reduces breast cancer mortality and more advanced, harder-to-treat breast cancers.

Dense breast tissue is a risk factor for breast cancer, and dense breast tissue can mask cancer on a mammogram. The operator of the screening should inform women about the density of their breast tissue, and the screening chain should be developed to be more individualized so that women with dense breasts are offered an imaging method that is more suitable for them, such as magnetic resonance imaging.

In Finland, on average, more than 80 percent of those who receive an invitation participate in breast cancer screening. Active participation is essential for the effectiveness of the screening program. Well-being areas must ensure accessibility with a sufficient number of offices and available times. A long journey, travel costs or inconvenient times, for example in the middle of the working day, reduce the willingness to participate in the screening.

In the event of a suspicious finding, the screening chain guides you smoothly and without delay to further examinations and treatment. In our survey in the spring of 2022, it was found that 83 percent of those diagnosed with breast cancer through screening received the diagnosis in less than a month and 95 percent in less than two months, while among those who sought health care due to their own findings or suspicions, 47 percent of the respondents received the diagnosis within a month and 20 percent took more than three months.

When primary care is overcrowded and instead of waiting for long examination times, a well-functioning breast cancer screening chain should be offered in accordance with the recommendation to people aged 45-74 and thus ensure smooth access to additional examinations and treatment for those who need it. Early diagnosis also saves direct and indirect costs of treatment through lighter treatment, fewer side effects and fewer sick leave days.

Anu Niemi

executive director

Breast cancer association – Europa Donna Finland association

