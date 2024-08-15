Reader’s Opinion | Breaking up with my parents was the best decision of my life

Reader’s opinion|My psychotherapist never in any way encouraged me to break up.

In the opinion department was written (HS 14.8.)how an adult child had cut off his parents. I want to share my perspective on the matter.

As an adult, I am a child who cut ties with my parents. The decision came, as it certainly often does, during and shortly after psychotherapy. Like the opinion writer, my parents were also worried about starting therapy and the issues to be dealt with there, and for no reason. However, my psychotherapist never in any way encouraged me to cut ties with my parents. In fact, he didn’t interfere in my life or give advice at all, I was the speaker.

However, psychotherapy improved my mental health and clarified my situation very quickly. Without it, I would never have had the strength and courage to make the best decision of my life, which I had been considering for years.

Now, 15 years after the decision was made, I still stand by the fact that the decision was the right one, even though it has caused sadness, for example the severing of ties with the rest of the family, with whom I would have liked to have kept in touch. Issues related to the death of an estranged parent are also particularly difficult. Still, I haven’t regretted it for a moment.

Breaking up with a parent is hardly ever done on the spur of the moment, and it’s never an easy decision. I also doubt whether even a crooked scumbag (of which there are hardly many psychotherapists) could break a truly normal, healthy and good relationship between a child and a parent.

For a parent whose child has disconnected and who suspects that it is due to psychotherapy, I warmly recommend their own psychotherapy session. During that time, you could not only get to know this apparently frightening form of treatment, but also perhaps even find an explanation for the child’s behavior, if the child does not want to tell it himself.

Anonymous

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.