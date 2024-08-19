Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | Books back to school

August 20, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | Books back to school
Other cities should do the same as the city of Riihimäki and return the books to schools.

Digitization has gone too far in schools. The disadvantages are obvious. Young people’s brains are overloaded, myopia increases, stress increases, concentration becomes difficult and mental health is disturbed. Constant fogging destroys health.

The city of Riihimäki commissioned a study on the effects of digitization in basic education. Doctor of Psychology Go to Peltopuro research confirms the undeniable disadvantages of digitization in education. The city of Riihimäki made a decision to return textbooks to schools, because books have been researched to be better in terms of learning than digital tools.

Other cities should do the same as the city of Riihimäki: school books back to schools and mobile phones out of lessons.

Antti Vuorela

father of three children,

Master of Science in Engineering,

Tapanila, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

