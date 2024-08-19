Reader’s Opinion | Books back to school

Reader’s opinion|Other cities should do the same as the city of Riihimäki and return the books to schools.

Digitization has gone too far in schools. The disadvantages are obvious. Young people’s brains are overloaded, myopia increases, stress increases, concentration becomes difficult and mental health is disturbed. Constant fogging destroys health.

The city of Riihimäki commissioned a study on the effects of digitization in basic education. Doctor of Psychology Go to Peltopuro research confirms the undeniable disadvantages of digitization in education. The city of Riihimäki made a decision to return textbooks to schools, because books have been researched to be better in terms of learning than digital tools.

Other cities should do the same as the city of Riihimäki: school books back to schools and mobile phones out of lessons.

Antti Vuorela

father of three children,

Master of Science in Engineering,

Tapanila, Helsinki

